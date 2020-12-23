New Mexico utility has plan for growing electric vehicle use | KOB 4

New Mexico utility has plan for growing electric vehicle use

This Dec. 21, 2020 image provided by the New Mexico General Services Department shows some of the recently installed electric vehicle charging stations at the Bataan Memorial Building in Santa Fe, New Mexico. State officials said the stations can be used by both government and private vehicles. This Dec. 21, 2020 image provided by the New Mexico General Services Department shows some of the recently installed electric vehicle charging stations at the Bataan Memorial Building in Santa Fe, New Mexico. State officials said the stations can be used by both government and private vehicles. |  Photo: Thom Cole/New Mexico General Services Department, via AP

The Associated Press
Created: December 23, 2020 07:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest electric provider has a plan for incentivizing the buildout of infrastructure that would be needed to bolster the use of electric vehicles in the expansive state where even gas stations can be few and far between.

The Public Service Co. of New Mexico filed the proposal with state regulators last week.

Utility officials say it's the result of more than a year of research and community outreach. The proposal includes customer rebates for charging infrastructure and charging during off-peak times.

If the Public Regulation Commission approves, the utility says a full program rollout could happen as early as 2022.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website
New Mexico launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website
APD: Body found in trash bin
APD: Body found in trash bin
Site of iconic Nob Hill brew pub converted into COVID-19 testing location
Site of iconic Nob Hill brew pub converted into COVID-19 testing location
Mother of teenager who was killed continues to fight for tougher crime initiatives
Mother of teenager who was killed continues to fight for tougher crime initiatives
New Mexico launches free at-home COVID-19 tests
New Mexico launches free at-home COVID-19 tests