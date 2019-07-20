New Mexico utility seeks feedback on closure of coal plant | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico utility seeks feedback on closure of coal plant

New Mexico utility seeks feedback on closure of coal plant

Associated Press
July 20, 2019 05:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - In what's expected to be a long, contentious process, a few dozen people gathered recently in Albuquerque for the first public meeting hosted by Public Service Co. of New Mexico on the planned shutdown of its coal-fired power plant.
    
The utility says it wants feedback on four proposed options for replacing the power that will be lost when the San Juan Generating Station closes in 2022.
    
The proposals are outlined in a filing made earlier this month with the Public Regulation Commission.
    
Regulators will review the options in public hearings over the next nine to 15 months.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports PNM also will hold meetings in August with organizations that want to test potential changes in the different scenarios using modeling tools to determine costs and feasibility.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: July 20, 2019 05:27 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show
Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show
Police identify man killed outside a 7-Eleven in SE Albuquerque
Police identify man killed outside a 7-Eleven in SE Albuquerque
Smokey Bear turns 75: How a New Mexico bear cub became an icon
Smokey Bear turns 75: How a New Mexico bear cub became an icon
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park
Judge strikes down Albuquerque's panhandling ordinance
Judge strikes down Albuquerque's panhandling ordinance
Advertisement




Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park
Through The Flower: Judy Chicago's gallery opens in Belen
Through The Flower: Judy Chicago's gallery opens in Belen
First responders educate hikers how to stay safe on the trails
First responders educate hikers how to stay safe on the trails
Smokey Bear turns 75: How a New Mexico bear cub became an icon
Smokey Bear turns 75: How a New Mexico bear cub became an icon
Police identify man killed outside a 7-Eleven in SE Albuquerque
Police identify man killed outside a 7-Eleven in SE Albuquerque