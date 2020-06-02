New Mexico utility seeks to decouple electric rates, costs

If the amount collected from customers is less, the company would apply a rate rider on customers’ bills starting in 2022 to make up the difference. If customers over pay during 2021, the utility would credit the difference to ratepayers.

Decoupling would address the deficit the utility has incurred as customers reduce their use through energy efficiency programs and rooftop solar installations.

Since PNM’s last rate case in 2015, the utility said overall residential consumption has fallen about 5%, representing a revenue loss of about $3 per month for every residential customer. Yet fixed costs have remained the same.

State lawmakers last year authorized the Public Regulation Commission to approve decoupling as part of a new law requiring utilities to spend more on energy efficiency programs.

Larry Behrens with Power the Future, an advocacy group that supports New Mexico’s traditional energy industry, said he had concerns about the utility using the decoupling mechanism as a way to to force customers to pay more as it brings on more renewable energy infrastructure to meet the state’s emissions mandates.

“It also appears PNM’s proposal doesn’t protect low-income New Mexicans who could see higher electric bills even if they use less electricity,” he said.

The utility proposes to limit recovery for under-payments to a maximum of 3% of its annual revenue requirements in any given year, Chan said. The remaining under-collected balance would instead be carried forward for collection in the following year.