New Mexico utility, tribe to break ground on solar farm | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: October 15, 2020 05:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest electric utility is breaking ground on a 50-megawatt solar field that will provide power to Western New Mexico University, the city of Albuquerque and other large users.

Officials will gather Thursday on the Jicarilla Apache Nation in northern New Mexico for a ceremony.

As the third largest solar project on tribal land in the U.S., the array will be capable of producing enough electricity to power the equivalent of about 16,000 average homes for a year.

The project was approved in March by state regulators.

It's part of Public Service Co. of New Mexico's Solar Direct program.


