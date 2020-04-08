New Mexico volleyball club struggles to keep their doors open

“Our seasons were completely just stopped in the middle of the COVID pandemic,” said Kiggundu-Carngbe. “So without kids in the gym, without families being part of what were doing, without tournaments being run, we’re in jeopardy just as other small businesses are of being shut down.”

Kiggundu-Carngbe said she made the decision to shut down in early March, but without kids training or planned events, she said there’s no money coming in.

Last month she reached out to her property manager for rent leniency for April, but she said the response she got was disheartening.

“If you want out of your lease just let us know because we do have people who do want warehouse space and we would be willing to get you out of your lease no issues or anything like that if you can’t afford the rent,” she said. “I was a little shocked by that to be honest.”

Things got even worse Monday when she found a notice on her door from Berger Briggs. She had three days to come with the rent, $5700.

“Right now we do have families that have lost their jobs families that have been furloughed, families that don’t have a way to pay for their club dues,” said Kiggundu-Carngbe. “They’re having to make a decision, do I put food on the table or do I pay for the club?”

She’s asking the community for help so that all of her athletes have something to return to.

You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.