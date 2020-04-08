New Mexico volleyball club struggles to keep their doors open

Brittany Costello
Created: April 08, 2020 08:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The virus is putting a financial strain on many people including local athletes. Because of the pandemic, an Albuquerque volleyball club may be forced to close their doors for good.
New Mexico Cactus Volleyball took over a facility off of University, near the airport, back in September 2018, but two days ago they received a notice saying they needed to pay up or get out.
“We finally found a space for our club to grow and have a place to train for all of our kids to keep excelling in the sport of volleyball,” said Nia Kiggundu-Carngbe, director of New Mexico Cactus Volleyball.
New Mexico Cactus started more than ten years ago, but at the University location—they’ve created a space that’s uniquely theirs.
“Our seasons were completely just stopped in the middle of the COVID pandemic,” said Kiggundu-Carngbe. “So without kids in the gym, without families being part of what were doing, without tournaments being run, we’re in jeopardy just as other small businesses are of being shut down.”
Kiggundu-Carngbe said she made the decision to shut down in early March, but without kids training or planned events, she said there’s no money coming in.
Last month she reached out to her property manager for rent leniency for April, but she said the response she got was disheartening.
“If you want out of your lease just let us know because we do have people who do want warehouse space and we would be willing to get you out of your lease no issues or anything like that if you can’t afford the rent,” she said. “I was a little shocked by that to be honest.”
Things got even worse Monday when she found a notice on her door from Berger Briggs. She had three days to come with the rent, $5700.
“Right now we do have families that have lost their jobs families that have been furloughed, families that don’t have a way to pay for their club dues,” said Kiggundu-Carngbe. “They’re having to make a decision, do I put food on the table or do I pay for the club?”
She’s asking the community for help so that all of her athletes have something to return to.
You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company