New Mexico waives job search requirements amid pandemic

The Associated Press
Created: October 20, 2020 06:13 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico labor officials say they will continue to waive job search requirements until further notice for those receiving unemployment benefits.
The Workforce Solutions Department made the announcement Monday, citing the increasing number of reported COVID-19 cases in the state.
Department Secretary Bill McCamley says with the recent spike, the decision was made to give New Mexicans more time before work searches are required.
The announcement reverses an earlier decision that had required people to report at least two work searches during their weekly certification process beginning Oct. 25.
The agency also is delaying the opening of its offices for in-person visits to limit spread.
