New Mexico water managers end work on Gila River proposal
New Mexico water managers end work on Gila River proposal

New Mexico water managers end work on Gila River proposal

The Associated Press
Updated: June 19, 2020 06:29 AM
Created: June 19, 2020 06:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A panel of New Mexico water managers has voted to end work on an environmental review related to a proposal to divert and store water from the Gila River.

The Interstate Stream Commission's 7-2 vote Thursday comes in a years-long battle over the future of the river.

Supporters of the diversion project had argued it was vital to supplying drought-stricken communities and irrigation districts in southwestern New Mexico with a new source of water. But environmentalists have maintained that the effort would result in a $1 billion boondoggle.

Officials cited the cost, missed deadlines and management concerns for their decision to pull the plug.


