New Mexico weighs court fees reform

The Associated Press
Updated: October 08, 2020 08:05 AM
Created: October 08, 2020 07:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — New Mexico legislators are considering proposals to reduce court fees and declutter courts in an effort to bring socioeconomic equity to the state’s justice system.

Criminal justice reform advocates say court fees and fines can be unpayable, leading to a cycle of missed payments, arrests and additional fines.

The New Mexico Sentencing Commission is calling for legislation that would let judges offer payment plans to defendants and cap payments for both fines and fees at 2% of net income or a minimum of $10 per month.

They also want to streamline financial assessments by courts and reduce the money spent trying to collect payments from the poor.

The proposals were made Wednesday to the state legislature's Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

