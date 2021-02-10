New Mexico will no longer require self-quarantine after traveling

“New Mexicans have sacrificed to make this recent progress, and I encourage all New Mexicans and visitors to our state to maintain vigilance in the coming weeks,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “Please consider continuing to limit travel to only what is necessary for your work and family. This is the best way to ensure our progress is sustained, and we can continue to save lives and protect New Mexicans’ health and livelihoods.”

The announcement was made just after state health officials reported that all but four counties in the state saw a COVID-19 positivity rate below 10% over the last two weeks.