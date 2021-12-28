New Mexico will raise minimum wage to $11.50 for 2022 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico will raise minimum wage to $11.50 for 2022

New Mexico will raise minimum wage to $11.50 for 2022

The Associated Press
Created: December 28, 2021 07:28 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s hourly minimum wage is set to increase by a dollar to $11.50 at the start of 2022.

The Workforce Solutions Department on Monday issued a reminder to employers and workers of the pending increase. Reforms signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and adopted in 2019 gradually raise the statewide minimum wage to $12 by 2023.

President Joe Biden has proposed to raise the federal minimum wage requirement for most workers to $15 an hour from $7.25. Higher local minimum wages are in effect in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Bernalillo County and Santa Fe County.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Authorities identify Islamic Center arson suspect
Authorities identify Islamic Center arson suspect
Teen arrested for February murder, search continues for second suspect
Teen arrested for February murder, search continues for second suspect
New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 3,039 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period
New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 3,039 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period
Man charged with second cold case murder
Man charged with second cold case murder
Suspect in deadly crash will remain behind bars until trial
Suspect in deadly crash will remain behind bars until trial