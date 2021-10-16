New Mexico woman ordained as priest, calls for church reform

"God is asking me to do this and so it came down to either being obedient to the church teaching or being obedient to God, and we all know the church has changed its teachings over time on other issues," she said.

The archdiocese did not sanction Saturday's ceremony, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports. The ceremony was held privately at an Episcopalian church in downtown Albuquerque.

Tropeano will be holding her first services at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Sunday.

While the Catholic Church doesn't allow female priests in its ranks, Pope Francis has commissioned a group to study the role of female deacons, but the Vatican has said that female priests are not an option.