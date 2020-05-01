New Mexico workers told no jobless benefits if called back

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

The state is working on a way for employers to report COVID-19-related workforce violations, McCamley said. The department is also working with the state Department of Health to determine a list of accepted conditions.

“If you’re not going to go back, you have to prove to us that there was a very serious condition that stopped you from going back,” he said, adding that certain underlying health issues and concerns about unsafe working conditions would qualify.

Some workers have found that their base unemployment rate and the extra $600-weekly check from the government amounts to more than they would make returning to work, an issue employers have been faced with.

“A lot of them are making double (what they made working), some are making triple,” said Myra Ghattas, owner of Slate Street Cafe, Slate at the Museum and Sixty-Six Acres restaurants in Albuquerque. Ghattas has considered returning her business loan because of the payroll requirements and other issues.

She added: “It makes it very difficult for me to bring them back on payroll because they have to take a substantial pay cut. … That puts us in a tricky situation because we’re hurting our employees.”