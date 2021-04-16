New Mexico workforce secretary to step down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley will be stepping down from his position.

“I was proud to have the opportunity to lead this department and take up new and important initiatives like expanding apprenticeships, the governor’s STEM challenge and many others,” McCamley said. “The last year has been challenging for so many New Mexicans, and I know the hard-working employees at DWS and across state government will continue to work to meet the needs of New Mexico workers all across the state.”