New Mexico workforce secretary to step down

Created: April 16, 2021 12:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley will be stepping down from his position.

“I was proud to have the opportunity to lead this department and take up new and important initiatives like expanding apprenticeships, the governor’s STEM challenge and many others,” McCamley said. “The last year has been challenging for so many New Mexicans, and I know the hard-working employees at DWS and across state government will continue to work to meet the needs of New Mexico workers all across the state.”

State officials said his resignation is effective Friday, April 16. 

“I am grateful to Bill for his work over the last few years and in particular since the pandemic reached our state,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a release. “COVID-19 affected everyone in New Mexico, and the Department of Workforce Solutions was asked to step up and meet the new and unexpected and ongoing needs of so many of our neighbors. I am certain the state employees there will continue to do all they can to help constituents around the clock as we begin to move toward the end of the pandemic.”

The administration has begun searching for new candidates for the position. Ricky Serna will serve as the acting secretary in the meantime — Serna previously served as deputy secretary at the Department of Workforce Solutions.


