New Mexico Youth Livestock Expo to relocate to Roswell

Grisham’s most recent health order mandated vaccinations for all eligible individuals at the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque. The result of the mandate was the exclusion of 4-H and FFA children who did not want the vaccine or did not have time to complete the two-dose vaccine cycle before the fair.

The State Fair's livestock shows are expected to go on as scheduled. All New Mexican residents 12 years and older, are eligible to get vaccinated.