New Mexico’s irrigation season to begin along Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The 2020 irrigation season for farmers along the lower Rio Grande will begin in the coming days when U.S. water managers begin releasing water from one of New Mexico’s largest dams.

The Bureau of Reclamation cautioned people below Elephant Butte and Caballo reservoirs that water will be flowing again through the dry riverbed. Initial releases from both reservoirs could reach around 2,000 cubic feet per second (57 cubic meters per second), and the flows will fluctuate throughout the season.