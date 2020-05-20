New Mexico’s Medicaid enrollment rises during pandemic

The nonprofit Urban Institute research organization estimated this month that between 102,000 and 197,000 people may lose heir job-based insurance, depending on levels of unemployment. More than half are expected to enroll in Medicaid and a smaller share is expected to turn to New Mexico’s insurance exchange that provides subsidies to households with low and moderate incomes.

The number of residents without insurance could increase by 25,000 or more, the institute said.

About 40% of New Mexico residents already rely on Medicaid for health care.

A new coronavirus relief proposal approved by the U.S. House would provide subsidies to help laid-off workers remain on their employer-provided health insurance plans through so-called COBRA benefits and create an open enrollment period to sign up for “Obamacare” policies on state and federal health insurance exchanges.

Insurance Superintendent Russell Toal has launched a specialized insurance call center to help with questions about possible surprise medical bills, how to sign up for coverage and more. The state also has issued emergency rules that prohibit cost sharing for COVID-19 testing and treatment under state-regulated health plans.

COVID-19 could have stamped a person “uninsurable” if not for the Affordable Care Act. The ban on insurers using preexisting conditions to deny coverage is a key part of the Obama-era law that the Trump administration still seeks to overturn.