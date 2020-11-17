New Mexico’s oil and gas industry shows signs of steady improvement, but uncertainty still lies ahead

Johnson said the pandemic sent oil prices plunging earlier this year, which was bad for New Mexico since the state relies on the industry for a significant source of revenue.

“When COVID impacts first started, when there were stay at home orders, folks were sheltering in place or staying at home, not driving their vehicles, not using as much energy, it impacted crude markets directly,” she said.

Johnson said prices have recovered to around $40 a barrel, but there’s still a bumpy road ahead.

“Going forward we’re still treading water, we’re still kind of facing an uphill battle of sorts,” she said.

Johnson said there are about 54 oil rigs online in New Mexico. As the price of oil rises, more will come back online.

“So this is an area to watch, as prices improve, rigs would show back up, we’d start drilling wells. This is where you would start to see additional signs of recovery,” Johnson said.