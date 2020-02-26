New Mexico's congressional delegation react to Trump's coronavirus address

“Importantly, the president must be reminded that it is highly irresponsible to peddle any misinformation for political purposes like protecting his re-election fortunes. The White House needs to put in place the resources and personnel needed to make sure that the U.S. is adequately prepared to combat spread of the virus.”

Sen. Martin Heinrich

“The Trump administration needs an all-hands-on-deck, science-based response to the coronavirus that matches the seriousness of this outbreak. We have failed to see that so far. I remain focused on ensuring New Mexico has the resources it needs to keep families informed and healthy.”

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small

"Our first priority must be the health and safety of the American people. It is critical that we respond to the coronavirus with a sense of collective urgency. We must utilize the full resources of the federal government in coordination with state and local partners to prepare an appropriate response and protect New Mexicans. While public health officials are at work to address reported cases, we must continue to keep the public informed with accurate information, updates, and resources."

Rep. Deb Haaland

“The Trump Administration irresponsibly cut funding for emergency planning and the Centers for Disease Control, but tonight he tried to cover that up. We’re lucky that our country has a broad infrastructure and skilled health professionals to help combat Coronavirus. Democrats in Congress have already called for the Department of Health and Human Services to make an emergency funding request, and my team and I are engaged and ready to help health agencies on the ground so that New Mexico is prepared for what comes next.”