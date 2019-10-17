New Mexico's congressional delegation reacts to death of Elijah Cummings

Rep. Ben Ray Luján

“The death of Elijah Cummings is a devastating loss for our democracy, the Congress, and the people of Maryland. Elijah was a statesman - a man who epitomized what it means to serve honorably and with purpose. Though he rose to great heights and took the challenge of defending our country on with grace and tenacity, Elijah always thought first of his constituents in Baltimore and how his voice could help those families.

He was a mentor, friend, and example for us all. My thoughts are with Elijah’s family, friends, and constituents as they mourn the loss of a great American.”

Rep. Deb Haaland

“Long before I ever came to Congress, Mr. Cummings was a hero to me. I’d watch him standing up for the people and against oppression and realize what a champion we had fighting for all of us, for the country – and Baltimore. I was so fortunate to see his work up close, to learn, to be mentored, to be in the presence of his fearlessness.

Mr. Cummings was a protector of democracy and humanity, his strong and unwavering voice for justice will be heard for decades to come. Rest in peace, my friend.”