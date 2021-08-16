New Mexico's congressional delegation speaks on Afghanistan

But some are critical of the president's actions, including New Mexico's lone Republican on Capitol Hill, Yvette Herrell.

Herrell has been vocal about the Biden administration's handling of the crisis:

“After 20 years, it was long past time to leave Afghanistan. But it did not have to be this disaster. The Biden administration presides over a complete tactical failure, as well as a tragedy for families who will suffer under a new Taliban regime. The Biden administration must ensure that any American citizens in Afghanistan are safe, and it owes Congress more briefings and information regarding the current situation on the ground.”