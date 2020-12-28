New Mexico's congressional delegation throws their support behind stimulus money increase

A vote against $2,000 could be seen as going against the president, and not caring about struggling constituents. On the other hand, a vote for a larger sum of money could be seen as a vote against conservative values, and raises concerns for some about the deficit.

"If you lose those supporters, you also lose the election, so from a McConnell perspective, the best strategy forward might be to not have a vote so that no one has to go on record,” Atkeson said.

As for Democrats and President Trump agreeing on something—Atkeson said it’s surprising.

“It certainly is unusual from a historic point of view, but I don't know if it's unusual for a Trump presidency in quite the same way,” she said. “President Trump has taken stands before that has been unpopular within his party, and I think that this exemplifies that ongoing attitude.”

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce said they support the president’s move to up the stimulus money.

“The Republican Party of New Mexico backs the President 100%. It’s imperative that more money goes directly to Americans who are hurting in these tough times. Two thousand dollars is more appropriate than a small amount like $600. What we don’t like is the tremendous amount of pork in this stimulus package. It’s chock full of wasteful spending. This is a time when money should be helping struggling Americans, businesses and the unemployed—period,” Pearce said in a statement.

The following are statements from New Mexico’s congressional delegation about the stimulus money increase.

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small:

“We got it done, but it should not have been this hard. Congress took too long to reach a deal for COVID relief, and President Trump continuously changed his position, making the trust necessary for compromise almost impossible. The Problem Solvers were crucial, once again, to getting an agreement back on track,” ?said Torres Small. ?“I am proud to vote for the CASH Act, to deliver $2,000 in recovery rebates to families across New Mexico and supplement the strong COVID package we passed last week to support hospitals, schools, small businesses, and people who’ve lost their jobs in this crisis.”

Rep. Deb Haaland:

“I will always vote to bring more relief to New Mexico families during this challenging time. I know what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet and the torture folks feel when deciding which bills to pay and how they’re going to put food on the table. We’ve been fighting for this for months, and finally, the President came around after he blocked negotiations since summer. These direct checks are in urgent need for working families, and I urge the Senate to do the right thing and pass the bill so it lands on the President’s desk as soon as possible."

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan :

For months, my Democratic colleagues and I have been advocating for bigger direct payments to Americans. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has callously resisted, denying struggling families a desperately needed lifeline during an unprecedented national emergency,” said Luján. “Since President Trump expressed his support for $2,000 checks last week, Democrats have acted twice to pass this measure. This is Congress’ last chance to provide robust relief to the American people before the end of the year, and it’s time for Senate Republicans to allow a vote and pass this bill."

Sen. Tom Udall:

"I’m proud that Congress acted to give relief to the American people, and it’s good news that the President signed our bill — even though his delay jeopardized critical support for struggling families. I strongly support $2,000 direct payments, I applaud House Democrats for swiftly taking action to send relief to the American people, and I strongly urge Senate Republican leadership to join us to give the help that people need. The president was totally absent in negotiating this urgent relief—now he needs to call on members of his own party to do the right thing. If he actually cares about getting more relief to the American people, President Trump will tell Mitch McConnell not to block these $2,000 payments that Democrats support."