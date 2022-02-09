New Mexico's first 'baby box' installed in Española

"Three years ago, we did find a baby in a trash can deceased, so that's when we really were looking for different options, different ways, something that we could do to help try to raise awareness," Wickersham said. "One of my friends sent me a video on safe haven baby boxes. And I sent it to the mayor and I said, 'hey this is something we should do here in the city,' and it just grew from there."

There are currently 99 baby boxes in six states in the U.S. So far, 15 babies have been left in one. Each box costs about $10,000 each, but Safe Haven Baby Boxes raises donations to cover the cost – and donated the one for Española.

New Mexico is now the eighth state to install one.

The box won't be operational for a couple of weeks – but under the state's safe haven law, people can still walk into a safe haven site like a fire station and safely surrender a newborn.