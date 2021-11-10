New Mexico's first Continuous Flow Interchange opens in Bernalillo

NMDOT said 50,000 drivers pass through the Bernalillo intersection every day. That number is only expected to increase.

“It is projected to be 70,000 by 2035, and we're hoping that this will be able to accommodate all of those drivers that come to that area, because it is a mainline for people trying to get to I-25, as well as the other side of Bernalillo or coming out from Rio Rancho,” said Kimbery Gallegos, the District 3 Public Information Officer for NMDOT. “So it really is a highly used corridor, and we're hoping that these improvements will make a huge difference in the commute time.”

Gallegos said even though the roadway is open, the work there is not quite complete. Construction crews plan to hit substantial completion by Thanksgiving. That means they might have to return in the spring to put down a top layer of pavement, when the weather warms up. Gallegos said all that work will happen overnight, so drivers do not have to deal with any more closures and disruptions in the area.

