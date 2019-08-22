New Mexico's first rage room opens in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's first rage room, ABQ Rage Room, opens Thursday in northeast Albuquerque. They wanted to provide a fun, safe space for people to unleash their rage.
ABQ Rage Room guests can select from a variety of "Rage Packages," pick a weapon, put on the protective equipment, and then start smashing things. They offer packages for both individuals, couples, and teams.
Some of the most popular weapons include baseball bats, lead pipes, and crowbars. Guests can also bring their own items to destroy.
