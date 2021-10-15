New Mexico's indoor mask mandate extended through Nov. 12 | KOB 4

New Mexico's indoor mask mandate extended through Nov. 12

New Mexico's indoor mask mandate extended through Nov. 12

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 15, 2021 12:58 PM
Created: October 15, 2021 12:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico's indoor mask mandate will be extended again, through at least Nov. 12, according to the governor's office. 

The indoor mask mandate was reimplemented Aug. 20 and was set to remain in effect until Sept. 15. The mandate was extended through Oct. 15. 

Under the public health order, the mask requirement applies to all individuals age 2 and older in all indoor public settings – except when eating or drinking. State officials said businesses, houses of worship and other entities may enact stricter requirements at their discretion.

The governor may decide to extend or lift the mask requirement, as necessary, depending on the analysis of the state Medical Advisory Team and state health officials. The mandate is in effect regardless of vaccination status and with limited exceptions. 

NMDOH on Thursday reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths and 879 total new cases. As of Thursday, more than 4,900 New Mexicans have been killed by the virus.

NMDOH also advises all New Mexicans, aged 6 months and older, to get a flu shot by the end of October for best protection.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19
New Mexico's indoor mask mandate extended through Nov. 12
New Mexico's indoor mask mandate extended through Nov. 12
Neighbors raise concerns over homeless camps in NW Albuquerque
Neighbors raise concerns over homeless camps in NW Albuquerque
New Mexico judge denies lab workers' claim in vaccine fight
FILE - This undated file photo shows the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. A New Mexico judge has denied a request by dozens of scientists and others at Los Alamos National Laboratory who sought to block a vaccine mandate. Workers risk being fired if they don't comply with the lab's Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, afternoon deadline. (The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)
UNM cold case homicide suspect confesses to third homicide from the 1980s
UNM cold case homicide suspect confesses to third homicide from the 1980s