New Mexico's indoor mask mandate extended through Nov. 12

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 15, 2021 12:58 PM
Created: October 15, 2021 12:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico's indoor mask mandate will be extended again, through at least Nov. 12, according to the governor's office.
The indoor mask mandate was reimplemented Aug. 20 and was set to remain in effect until Sept. 15. The mandate was extended through Oct. 15.
Under the public health order, the mask requirement applies to all individuals age 2 and older in all indoor public settings – except when eating or drinking. State officials said businesses, houses of worship and other entities may enact stricter requirements at their discretion.
The governor may decide to extend or lift the mask requirement, as necessary, depending on the analysis of the state Medical Advisory Team and state health officials. The mandate is in effect regardless of vaccination status and with limited exceptions.
NMDOH on Thursday reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths and 879 total new cases. As of Thursday, more than 4,900 New Mexicans have been killed by the virus.
NMDOH also advises all New Mexicans, aged 6 months and older, to get a flu shot by the end of October for best protection.
