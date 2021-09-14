New Mexico's indoor mask mandate will be extended for another month | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 14, 2021 06:25 PM
Created: September 14, 2021 05:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's indoor mask mandate will be extended for another month, according to the governor's office.

The indoor mask mandate was reimplemented Aug. 20 and was set to remain in effect until Sept. 15.

Under the public health order, the mask requirement applies to all individuals age 2 and older in all indoor public settings – except when eating or drinking. State officials said businesses, houses of worship and other entities may enact stricter requirements at their discretion.

State health officials will discuss the extended order during their 2 p.m. COVID-19 update Wednesday that will be streamed on the NMDOH Facebook page.


