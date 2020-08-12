New Mexico's largest newspapers combine printing operations | KOB 4
New Mexico's largest newspapers combine printing operations

August 12, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Journal and the Santa Fe New Mexican are partnering to print both publications at the The New Mexican's production facility in Santa Fe.

The state's two largest newspapers made the announcement Tuesday and said discussions about consolidation of the printing operations have been ongoing for years.

Officials say the move will increase efficiency.

As a result, there will be up to 70 layoffs at the Journal‘s print facility in Albuquerque.

Officials say the change will take effect Oct. 12 and will not affect the size or content of either newspaper.

The newsrooms of the two newspapers will remain separate and maintain independent operations.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

