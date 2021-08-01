New Mexico's largest utilities to resume normal billing | KOB 4
WATCH > Tokyo Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico's largest utilities to resume normal billing

New Mexico's largest utilities to resume normal billing

The Associated Press
Updated: August 01, 2021 02:57 PM
Created: August 01, 2021 02:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico who are behind on their gas and electric bills could lose power as soon as mid-August.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission prevented utilities from disconnecting service over unpaid bills during much of the pandemic.

The moratorium for investor-owned and large gas companies ended in May but has a 90-day transition period.

The soonest customers could be cut off is Aug. 12.

Utilities say shutoffs are a last resort and would happen only after customers receive multiple past-due notices.

The utilities and the state also have financial assistance for people struggling to pay their bills.

MORE:


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

CDC: Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox
CDC: Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox
Albuquerque police investigate overnight homicide in Nob Hill
Albuquerque police investigate overnight homicide in Nob Hill
African American Arts Center contemplating name change amid investigation into Rep. Williams Stapleton
African American Arts Center contemplating name change amid investigation into Rep. Williams Stapleton
Plastic bag ban returns to Albuquerque Aug. 1
Plastic bag ban returns to Albuquerque Aug. 1
Albuquerque police investigating second homicide in under 24 hours
Albuquerque police investigating second homicide in under 24 hours