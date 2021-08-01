New Mexico's largest utilities to resume normal billing

The Associated Press
Updated: August 01, 2021 02:57 PM
Created: August 01, 2021 02:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico who are behind on their gas and electric bills could lose power as soon as mid-August.
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission prevented utilities from disconnecting service over unpaid bills during much of the pandemic.
The moratorium for investor-owned and large gas companies ended in May but has a 90-day transition period.
The soonest customers could be cut off is Aug. 12.
Utilities say shutoffs are a last resort and would happen only after customers receive multiple past-due notices.
The utilities and the state also have financial assistance for people struggling to pay their bills.
