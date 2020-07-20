New Mexico's Lt. Gov. wants stadium's 'Chief Wahoo' dropped

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s lieutenant governor has called on the high school baseball team he once coached to remove its stadium’s logo of a Native American caricature.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Howie Morales asked the superintendent of Cobre Consolidated School District in Grant County to remove the “Chief Wahoo” logo from the main sign at Cobre High’s baseball stadium in Bayard, New Mexico.