New Mexico's Lt. Gov. wants stadium's 'Chief Wahoo' dropped | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico's Lt. Gov. wants stadium's 'Chief Wahoo' dropped

New Mexico's Lt. Gov. wants stadium's 'Chief Wahoo' dropped

The Associated Press
Updated: July 20, 2020 07:36 AM
Created: July 20, 2020 07:34 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s lieutenant governor has called on the high school baseball team he once coached to remove its stadium’s logo of a Native American caricature.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Howie Morales asked the superintendent of Cobre Consolidated School District in Grant County to remove the “Chief Wahoo” logo from the main sign at Cobre High’s baseball stadium in Bayard, New Mexico.

Advertisement

A similar logo was used by Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians until 2018 but still remains at the high school stadium, which is named after Morales.

Morales coached Cobre’s baseball team to a state title in 2008. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD arrests, pepper sprays protesters during Sunday demonstration
APD arrests, pepper sprays protesters during Sunday demonstration
Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns through August 3
Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns through August 3
16-year-old dies in ATV crash
16-year-old dies in ATV crash
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 241 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 241 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico's Lt. Gov. wants stadium's 'Chief Wahoo' dropped
New Mexico's Lt. Gov. wants stadium's 'Chief Wahoo' dropped
Advertisement


Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns through August 3
Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns through August 3
APD arrests, pepper sprays protesters during Sunday demonstration
APD arrests, pepper sprays protesters during Sunday demonstration
ABQ BioPark sells paintings created by animals
ABQ BioPark sells paintings created by animals
APD: Bicyclist killed in West Side hit-and-run
APD: Bicyclist killed in West Side hit-and-run
New Mexico's Lt. Gov. wants stadium's 'Chief Wahoo' dropped
New Mexico's Lt. Gov. wants stadium's 'Chief Wahoo' dropped