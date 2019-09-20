New Mexico's needle exchange program provided 9.8 million syringes in 2018
September 20, 2019 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A program in New Mexico allows people to exchange dirty needles for sterile needles.
In 2018, the New Mexico Department of Health’s Syringe Services Program (SSP) gave out more 9.8 million syringes.
State officials said they have a 90% collection rate.
It’s unclear what happened to the other ten percent of syringes.
On social media, people have been known to report needles that have been left in public.
State officials said the needle exchange program provides treatment and public health interventions.
They also said the clean needles they provide prevent the spread of diseases.
According to the state Health Department, sterile needles costs a less than ten cents each. Treating a needle-related infection can cost well over a $1,000 in an emergency room.
