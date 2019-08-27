New Mexico's new energy law prompts legal challenge | KOB 4
New Mexico's new energy law prompts legal challenge

Associated Press
August 27, 2019 06:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Several environmental and consumer advocacy groups are challenging New Mexico's new landmark energy law.
    
The groups filed a petition with the New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday, arguing that provisions within the law signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this year erode the state's ability to regulate utilities and put electric customers at risk of paying unchecked costs.
    
Aside from mandating emissions-free electricity by 2045, the law charts a course for the closure of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station by 2022. It includes a financing mechanism aimed at easing the economic consequences of closing the power plant.
    
Mariel Nanasi with New Energy Economy says the groups support renewable energy but that regulatory oversight will be important as New Mexico's electricity market evolves over the next two decades.

