New Mexico's pecan production reached record high in 2019 | KOB 4
New Mexico's pecan production reached record high in 2019

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 24, 2020 12:28 PM
Created: January 24, 2020 12:24 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico is the national leader in pecan production – and estimates show that the state reached a record high last year.

According to a report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), New Mexico produced over 96 million pounds of pecans. 

Doña Ana County claimed the title of the highest pecan-producing county in the nation, with over 34,000 acres of pecans.   

The pecan harvest won't be over until late February, when the USDA will collect the final crop data. 

For reference, Georgia is the second highest pecan-producing state in the nation with 60.9 million pounds. 


