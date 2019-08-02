New Mexico's tax-free weekend begins
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Tax-free weekend is officially underway and thousands of back-to-school shoppers are expected to flood stores across the state.
Through Sunday, Aug. 4, the state will not collect gross receipts tax on a wide variety of items including clothing and school supplies.
Click here for a full list of what will be tax-free this weekend.
