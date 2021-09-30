New Mexico's tourism industry in need of workers

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Tourism Department and the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions are teaming up to connect qualified job seekers with tourism businesses in need of workers.
"We've heard from owners and managers and businesses in the hospitality and leisure sector for months now about the ongoing challenges of hiring," said Cody Johnson, a public information officer with the New Mexico Tourism Department.
Using an online survey, they are trying to reach hundreds of businesses to find out what positions they need, and what they're willing to pay. Then they'll start making connections – taking data from businesses and data from those unemployed.
"I think the state benefits really. Really ultimately, what this comes down to, is the fact that we can't expect a full economic recovery unless there's a recovery of the tourism industry," Johnson said.
Johnson said that as of August, there are 6,500 less workers in that sector, compared to pre-pandemic staffing levels.
