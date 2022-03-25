New Mexico's unemployment rate highest in the nation

Tommy Lopez
March 25, 2022
Created: March 25, 2022 08:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New numbers show New Mexico has the highest unemployment rate of any state in the country – 5.9%.
That number is actually improving, just not as quickly as every other state.
Carla Sonntag, president of the New Mexico Business Coalition, said business owners worry unemployment benefits are still keeping workers away, and the lingering effects of COVID-19 are still hurting everyone.
Tommy Lopez: So many businesses, including so many restaurants, are paying their workers more. What do you think of the idea that it's not going far enough? That these businesses should be offering even higher wages?
Carla Sonntag: Well, that's very challenging because you've got supply and demand and if you take a restaurant, for example, there's only so much that people are going to be willing to pay for food when they go out.
Reilly White, UNM professor, tracks all things finance. He believes there are a few key reasons for high unemployment. New Mexico has fewer big, private companies compared to other states, and while the state withstands recessions initially, the state historically hires less quickly – which was seen in 2008.
"What that means is, it takes us a very long time to recover from economic downturns like we had back in 2020," White said.
That puts more on the shoulders of the Department of Workforce Solutions. Ricky Serna, the department's acting secretary, said they are ramping up efforts to get young workers motivated and prepared – launching all kinds of new training, going out into communities to target local challenges, and making sure New Mexicans have resources.
Serna said we need to get people into not just jobs – but careers.
"I think we need to think about work opportunities now as a pipeline, and not just something that you do for a period of time," he said. "Whether you're coming in dishwashing for a restaurant or a room attendant for a hotel, we need to create a pipeline for you within that employer, within that industry, that tells you, this is what you're going to do today and perhaps for the next several months. The opportunities for growth within this industry is going to change and evolve and be more rewarding for you over a period of time."
White expects the state to lag for at least two more years.
"The next time New Mexico will catch up is, unfortunately, most likely when we're going to enter another recession as a country," White said.
