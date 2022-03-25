New Mexico's unemployment rate highest in the nation

Carla Sonntag: Well, that's very challenging because you've got supply and demand and if you take a restaurant, for example, there's only so much that people are going to be willing to pay for food when they go out.

Reilly White, UNM professor, tracks all things finance. He believes there are a few key reasons for high unemployment. New Mexico has fewer big, private companies compared to other states, and while the state withstands recessions initially, the state historically hires less quickly – which was seen in 2008.

"What that means is, it takes us a very long time to recover from economic downturns like we had back in 2020," White said.

That puts more on the shoulders of the Department of Workforce Solutions. Ricky Serna, the department's acting secretary, said they are ramping up efforts to get young workers motivated and prepared – launching all kinds of new training, going out into communities to target local challenges, and making sure New Mexicans have resources.

Ready NM has been set up to help people get connected with job opportunities. They have a toll-free number, 1-800-303-3599, which can be called Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can also go to New Mexico Workforce Connection Centers in person to find those free resources.

The City of Santa Fe’s Public Works department is holding a rapid hiring event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The city says there will be on-the-spot job offers. Attendees are asked to bring an ID, vaccine card, and proof of education to apply for jobs. There will also be $1,000 hiring bonuses.

Serna said we need to get people into not just jobs – but careers.

"I think we need to think about work opportunities now as a pipeline, and not just something that you do for a period of time," he said. "Whether you're coming in dishwashing for a restaurant or a room attendant for a hotel, we need to create a pipeline for you within that employer, within that industry, that tells you, this is what you're going to do today and perhaps for the next several months. The opportunities for growth within this industry is going to change and evolve and be more rewarding for you over a period of time."

White expects the state to lag for at least two more years.

"The next time New Mexico will catch up is, unfortunately, most likely when we're going to enter another recession as a country," White said.