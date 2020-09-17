New Mexico's utility regulation committee ousts chairwoman | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico's utility regulation committee ousts chairwoman

New Mexico's utility regulation committee ousts chairwoman

The Associated Press
Updated: September 17, 2020 01:09 PM
Created: September 17, 2020 01:07 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s utility regulation committee ousted its Navajo chairwoman for what she claims is retribution for pushing for more broadband access in rural communities.

The state’s Public Regulation Commission voted 3-2 on Wednesday to replace Chairwoman Theresa Becenti-Aguilar with Commissioner Stephen Fischmann.

Advertisement

Becenti-Aguilar claims the recall occurred because her fellow commissioners gave the issue of rural broadband availability far less priority than she had.

Commissioner Cynthia Hall disputed Becenti-Aguilar’s claim but did not provide reasons why the chairwoman was ousted.

Fischmann declined to answer any questions about Becenti-Aguilar’s removal.

Becenti-Aguilar had been the chairwoman of the commission since 2018.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 update Thursday
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts
Growing number of dead birds in southern New Mexico raise alarm for wildlife experts
No changes to APS online learning plan as new parent survey is released
No changes to APS online learning plan as new parent survey is released
Human trafficking continues to be a major concern in New Mexico
Human trafficking continues to be a major concern in New Mexico
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico racinos ask governor to reconsider closure
New Mexico racinos ask governor to reconsider closure
Ex-CEO pushes back on audit of hospital near Navajo Nation
This May 8, 2020, photo shows Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, N.M.
Explora's New Mexico Science Fiesta goes virtual
Explora's New Mexico Science Fiesta goes virtual