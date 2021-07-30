New Mexico's vaccination rate remains stagnant, health officials hope for uptick | KOB 4
New Mexico's vaccination rate remains stagnant, health officials hope for uptick

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 30, 2021 05:13 PM
Created: July 30, 2021 05:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In spring, long lines were wrapped around the National Hispanic Cultural Center, with hundreds flocking to get vaccinated. 

Back then, 30% of New Mexicans were vaccinated within just one month. Since then, the pace has slowed. 

On Friday, there was a film crew at the National Hispanic Cultural Center instead.

In the last two months, the state has vaccinated less than 10% of residents. 

At a vaccine clinc held by the Cesar Chavez Foundation Friday, they hoped to vaccinate 50 people. Instead, they vaccinated about a dozen. 

Officials with the state's Department of Health said they expect vaccination rates to increase with the $100 incentive coming back — and the Delta variant driving case numbers up. 


