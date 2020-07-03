New minor party pushes for ‘fusion voting’ in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: July 03, 2020 12:48 PM
Created: July 03, 2020 12:44 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A political group that helped a slate of progressive-minded legislative candidates prevail in New Mexico’s Democratic primary has registered as a political party.
The New Mexico Working Families Party on Thursday announced its certification by state election regulators as a minor political party.
Leaders said they hope to establish fusion voting in which more than one political party can support a common candidate on the general election ballot.
Working Families also wants minor party members to be able to vote in major party primaries.
The state currently operates a closed primary election system.
