New minor party pushes for ‘fusion voting’ in New Mexico

Updated: July 03, 2020 12:48 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A political group that helped a slate of progressive-minded legislative candidates prevail in New Mexico’s Democratic primary has registered as a political party.

The New Mexico Working Families Party on Thursday announced its certification by state election regulators as a minor political party.

Leaders said they hope to establish fusion voting in which more than one political party can support a common candidate on the general election ballot.

Working Families also wants minor party members to be able to vote in major party primaries.

The state currently operates a closed primary election system.


