New mobile app allows easy access to APD services | KOB 4
New mobile app allows easy access to APD services

Spencer Schacht
Updated: January 16, 2022 10:28 PM
Created: January 16, 2022 07:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Everyone knows about 911 and 311, but now the Albuquerque Police Department has created a new way for folks to file police reports without having to call anyone. It's a new app called ABQPolice.

The new app from APD is pretty straight forward, when you open the app you only have 9 options of what to do next. 

So KOB 4 decided to put it to the test and asked folks out on the street to try it out to see if it is user-friendly.

Watch the video above to see what people had to say.


