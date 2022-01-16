New mobile app allows easy access to APD services

Spencer Schacht
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Everyone knows about 911 and 311, but now the Albuquerque Police Department has created a new way for folks to file police reports without having to call anyone. It's a new app called ABQPolice.
The new app from APD is pretty straight forward, when you open the app you only have 9 options of what to do next.
So KOB 4 decided to put it to the test and asked folks out on the street to try it out to see if it is user-friendly.
Watch the video above to see what people had to say.
