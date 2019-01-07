New museum exhibit sheds light on drug abuse

“I think it will be an eye-opener for people because they will see that just about everyone's been impacted by drugs in one way, shape, or form,” Marino said.

Sarah Gamoke, a pharmacist who dispenses powerful opiates and also teaches Pima medical students about prescription drug abuse says many addictions begin with a prescription drug.

“It’s unfortunate that a lot of the opiate addiction begins with a prescription, say from someone whose had surgery or something like that,” Gamoke said.

She said she'll be taking her students so they realize addiction is a powerless disease that changes the brain.

“Some of the most amazing discoveries are happening around the brain and drug, drug addiction. So this is a chance for people to really be informed about the brain and the decisions that really affect them every day,” Marino said.

The exhibit has caught the attention of Albuquerque Public Schools that have already scheduled field trips for middle and high schoolers.

“So it is all too familiar for our neighborhood and our community here,” Kim Chavez, a Crossroads counselor at APS said.

She said with many of their students already dealing with the issue at home, exposure and education will only help.

“This is an important exhibit to educate. And education is the most important thing we can do in terms of drug abuse,” Chavez said.

The cost of transportation for those field trips is being reimbursed to schools. The money is coming from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Division.