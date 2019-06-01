New ordinance could make it a crime to watch street races

"It's very difficult for them," he said. "If the folks that are speeding do not stop, they will not pursue because it's a dangerous activity."

The manager at the Slice Parlor on Montgomery and Eubank, Stephen Crawford, said that the strip of Montgomery near his restaurant serves as a dragway for speeders. He's concerned for his customer's safety.

"We've had someone racing along right through here and they ended up kind of losing control," Crawford said. He said the car didn't hit his patio but his customers had to jump up and run because the car was heading their way.

Crawford has seen at least five accidents happen in about three years, and he doesn't think racing will ever come to a complete stop.

Winter said the details on citations and possible charges for street racing spectators aren't set just yet. Those details will be ironed out if the Albuquerque City Council passes that ordinance Monday.