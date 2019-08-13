New PED secretary-designate visits students, teachers

Stewart visited Belen High School, followed by visits to Garfield Middle School and the Native American Community Academy in Albuquerque.

Stewart was joined by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham during the visit to Garfield Middle School.



"Really, this is just an opportunity for me to get to actually see students in action, see what the teachers in New Mexico are able to do for our students," said Stewart.



Stewart, a former teacher, comes to New Mexico from Philadelphia where he led a nonprofit focused on improving opportunities for poor and minority students.



"My first days and weeks and months are going to be a lot about getting out into the state, getting to talk to more of the principals and superintendents, learning more about what's been working,” he said.



Stewart replaces Karen Trujillo, who the governor fired last month after just 6 months on the job.



As for Stewart, he believes he can turn New Mexico's education system around.



"New Mexico has a long way to go because on many of the indicators we're scoring very low to other states, so we have huge obstacles, huge challenges that we have to overcome," he said.