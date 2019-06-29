New performing arts academy set to open in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New performing arts academy set to open in Albuquerque

Joy Wang
June 29, 2019 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Heath Cates grew up in Farmington and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Hollywood was his home for five years.

Advertisement

"I moved back to Farmington just because my grandparents were very ill. Kinda came home to be close to them," Cates said. 

He brought his acting experiences back to the Land of Enchantment and began sharing his talents with the community. 

"About 10 years ago when I first moved back to Farmington, the film industry just started moving in," Cates said. "That's why I started teaching adult classes up in Farmington." 

The classes began to expand – and now Farmington has a performing arts academy that teaches music, theatre, vocals, improv and acting. 

Since January, Cates has also been hosting workshops in Albuquerque. 

"With Netflix moving in and Universal moving in and I'm hearing all kinds of stuff of other companies moving in," Cates said. "It's definitely raised my eyebrows, saying 'Hey, now's the time more than ever to get these kids involved.'"

He plans on opening a performing arts center in Albuquerque in September. 

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: June 29, 2019 06:47 PM
Created: June 29, 2019 05:32 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teen charged with murder for South Valley triple shooting
Teen charged with murder for South Valley triple shooting
Police arrest person barricaded in a residence on San Pedro
Police arrest person barricaded in a residence on San Pedro
Stolen BMX bike returned to 4-year-old
Stolen BMX bike returned to 4-year-old
Navajo Nation Police: Missing 1-year-old found dead
Navajo Nation Police: Missing 1-year-old found dead
Central reopened after police arrest barricaded subject
Central reopened after police arrest barricaded subject
Advertisement




Stolen BMX bike returned to 4-year-old
Stolen BMX bike returned to 4-year-old
Buyback program turns guns into gardening tools
Buyback program turns guns into gardening tools
Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque woman
Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque woman
New performing arts academy set to open in Albuquerque
New performing arts academy set to open in Albuquerque
Harbor Freight Tools opens location in Los Lunas
Harbor Freight Tools opens location in Los Lunas