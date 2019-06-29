New performing arts academy set to open in Albuquerque
Joy Wang
June 29, 2019 06:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Heath Cates grew up in Farmington and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. Hollywood was his home for five years.
"I moved back to Farmington just because my grandparents were very ill. Kinda came home to be close to them," Cates said.
He brought his acting experiences back to the Land of Enchantment and began sharing his talents with the community.
"About 10 years ago when I first moved back to Farmington, the film industry just started moving in," Cates said. "That's why I started teaching adult classes up in Farmington."
The classes began to expand – and now Farmington has a performing arts academy that teaches music, theatre, vocals, improv and acting.
Since January, Cates has also been hosting workshops in Albuquerque.
"With Netflix moving in and Universal moving in and I'm hearing all kinds of stuff of other companies moving in," Cates said. "It's definitely raised my eyebrows, saying 'Hey, now's the time more than ever to get these kids involved.'"
He plans on opening a performing arts center in Albuquerque in September.
Credits
Updated: June 29, 2019 06:47 PM
Created: June 29, 2019 05:32 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved