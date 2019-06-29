New performing arts academy set to open in Albuquerque

"About 10 years ago when I first moved back to Farmington, the film industry just started moving in," Cates said. "That's why I started teaching adult classes up in Farmington."

The classes began to expand – and now Farmington has a performing arts academy that teaches music, theatre, vocals, improv and acting.

Since January, Cates has also been hosting workshops in Albuquerque.

"With Netflix moving in and Universal moving in and I'm hearing all kinds of stuff of other companies moving in," Cates said. "It's definitely raised my eyebrows, saying 'Hey, now's the time more than ever to get these kids involved.'"

He plans on opening a performing arts center in Albuquerque in September.