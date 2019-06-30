New photo gallery opens in downtown Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
June 30, 2019 07:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been a tough road, but a new photo gallery has opened in downtown Albuquerque.
The New Mexico Prints gallery welcomed people in for the first time this weekend.
Just a couple of months ago, the gallery was burglarized before it was even open – costing the owners thousands of dollars in damage.
However, Saturday's celebration put all of that in the past. Their opening included DJs and food trucks.
One of the owners said the support has been incredible.
"It's become bigger than just us, it's kind of like New Mexico United, and we have a force behind us," said Robert Jaramillo. "We think this is really good for the revival of Albuquerque and our future as a city."
The gallery features nine different photographers from all across the state. The owners said they found them all on Instagram.
