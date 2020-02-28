New pilot program to target crime in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
New pilot program to target crime in SE Albuquerque

Kai Porter
Updated: February 28, 2020 06:07 PM
Created: February 28, 2020 05:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office is taking part in a new pilot program aimed at reducing crime.

Starting Monday, a prosecutor from the DA’s office will be working alongside police in the southeast area command. 

District Attorney Raul Torrez said quote, “Our hope is for a proactive partnership among the prosecutor's office, law enforcement, the community and public and private organizations. We recognize the community's role in public safety and these community prosecutors will invite community stakeholders to express their safety concerns, identify neighborhood problems, brainstorm appropriate responses and help the prosecutor's office establish priorities."

Tony Johnson, a community advocate, is thankful for the help, but believes more needs to be done.

"It seems like the city don't care about this community,” he said. “This is just the area where they're pushing everything and they could care less. That's why everything's just elevating."

Johnson believes the city needs to add more police officers to patrol the area and make arrests.

“I would like to see community policing,” he said. “I'd like to see police get out of their cars and walk these streets and talk to the residents that live in this area and hear the stories."

If the pilot program is successful, the district attorney said it could expand to other neighborhoods.


