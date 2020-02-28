New pilot program to target crime in SE Albuquerque

"It seems like the city don't care about this community,” he said. “This is just the area where they're pushing everything and they could care less. That's why everything's just elevating."

Johnson believes the city needs to add more police officers to patrol the area and make arrests.

“I would like to see community policing,” he said. “I'd like to see police get out of their cars and walk these streets and talk to the residents that live in this area and hear the stories."

If the pilot program is successful, the district attorney said it could expand to other neighborhoods.