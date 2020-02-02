New podcast aims to draw attention to unsolved West Mesa murders

“I think if you're from Albuquerque this story is something you have always had in the back of your mind. There was so much attention on it and it was such a gruesome story there's no way you can forget it,” Unruh-Enos said.

The goal of the podcast is to continue to push justice for the women who were found, and those who weren’t.

To listen to Unruh-Enos’ ‘The Mesa’ podcast, click here.