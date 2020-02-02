New podcast aims to draw attention to unsolved West Mesa murders | KOB 4
New podcast aims to draw attention to unsolved West Mesa murders

Grace Reader
Created: February 02, 2020 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A new podcast that was released on the 11th anniversary of the discovery of the West Mesa burial site is trying to draw attention to the unsolved cases.

Local Albuquerque journalist Tierna Unruh-Enos, the podcast’s creator, was working at a local TV station when the West Mesa burial site was first uncovered more than a decade ago Sunday.

“I felt maybe could have been covered in a different way and there hasn't been any big breaks in the case and I thought I think a podcast would be a really great way to explore this story in a way that really hadn't been done,” she said.

The first bones from the burial site were discovered by a woman walking her dog. In the following weeks, police found the remains of 11 women and an unborn baby.

“I think if you're from Albuquerque this story is something you have always had in the back of your mind. There was so much attention on it and it was such a gruesome story there's no way you can forget it,” Unruh-Enos said.

The goal of the podcast is to continue to push justice for the women who were found, and those who weren’t.

To listen to Unruh-Enos’ ‘The Mesa’ podcast, click here.


