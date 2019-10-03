New policy adds more steps for officers attempting to take juveniles to detention center

Over the phone, the officer will be asked a number of questions that relate to the juvenile's behavior, parent/guardian status, seriousness of injury to the victim and proximity to the victim.

That risk assessment will determine where the juvenile should go-- whether that's back home, to local shelter or to the detention center.

Willoughby believes the new policy will burden officers who are already busy.

"It's just another example of your police officers that are working the streets, responding to calls, being over-burdened by a program that doesn't seem to have a lot infrastructure attached to it," he said.

The change was initiated by the Juvenile Justice Center, a division of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) after its interpretation of current state law, which says only teens who pose a substantial risk should be taken to a detention facility.

A spokesperson with the Albuquerque Police Department said the new policy doesn’t prevent the arrest of juveniles. He said an officer can override the risk assessment and push for incarceration.

