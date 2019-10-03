New policy adds more steps for officers attempting to take juveniles to detention center
Brittany Costello
October 03, 2019 07:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- There’s concern that a new policy could make it more complicated for Albuquerque police officers to put juvenile criminals in jail.
Instead of taking a child accused of committing a crime straight to the detention center, officers must now follow new rules.
Shaun Willoughby, the president of the Albuquerque Police Officer's Association, said officers now have to call the Juvenile Justice Center, the on-call Juvenile Probation Officer Supervisor, before transporting a juvenile.
Over the phone, the officer will be asked a number of questions that relate to the juvenile's behavior, parent/guardian status, seriousness of injury to the victim and proximity to the victim.
That risk assessment will determine where the juvenile should go-- whether that's back home, to local shelter or to the detention center.
Willoughby believes the new policy will burden officers who are already busy.
"It's just another example of your police officers that are working the streets, responding to calls, being over-burdened by a program that doesn't seem to have a lot infrastructure attached to it," he said.
The change was initiated by the Juvenile Justice Center, a division of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) after its interpretation of current state law, which says only teens who pose a substantial risk should be taken to a detention facility.
A spokesperson with the Albuquerque Police Department said the new policy doesn’t prevent the arrest of juveniles. He said an officer can override the risk assessment and push for incarceration.
Credits
Updated: October 03, 2019 07:14 PM
Created: October 03, 2019 06:05 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved