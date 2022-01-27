New program aims to help rural patients dealing with long COVID

The project is especially focused on rural areas so people can stay close to home.

"Because of space and staffing, we're not able to accommodate everyone," Dr. Parada said. "With the rural nature of our state, Project ECHO is really helpful in getting the word out without having the patients coming all the way to Albuquerque."

Specialists will talk about what they've seen with long COVID and how to best treat patients.

"Specifically with diabetes, we know that COVID can actually cause diabetes to worsen so people aren't able to control their blood sugar as much," Dr. Parada said.

According to Dr. Parada, this is still new territory and doctors are still learning about the long-term effects of COVID. For now, this project is a good way to gather information and help.