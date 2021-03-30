New program provides J&J vaccine to homebound seniors in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A collaboration between the New Mexico Aging and Long-term Services Department (ALTSD), Presbyterian Health Plan (PHP) and Albuquerque Ambulance Service (AAS) is helping homebound seniors to be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the comfort of their home.

“We are very happy to see Presbyterian stepping up to vaccinate individuals who are homebound and are hopeful that additional providers across the state will emulate these efforts,” ALTSD Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez said. “We’ve said it since the beginning — we are in this together and it takes all of us! A big thank you to the Presbyterian team for launching this pilot program with us, which increases accessibility to some of our most vulnerable and at-risk New Mexicans.”