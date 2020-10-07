New projects aims to reduce flooding threat in Martineztown | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New projects aims to reduce flooding threat in Martineztown

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 07, 2020 06:12 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 04:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A badly needed infrastructure improvement broke ground Wednesday near downtown Albuquerque.

The Martineztown neighborhood will soon have a new pump station and water detention pond to help with drainage in the area, which has suffered flooding in the past. 

Advertisement

The $17 million project replaces the pump station that was build in 1960.

The new construction is set to take 15 months. People in the area can expect to deal with various road closures over that span of time.

Click here to get more information about the project


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases
Governor rebuffs misinformation, affirms she is not closing down polling locations
Governor rebuffs misinformation, affirms she is not closing down polling locations
Democrats dominate 1st day of voting in Albuquerque area
Democrats dominate 1st day of voting in Albuquerque area
BCSO deputies to visit homes of students who continually miss virtual classes
BCSO deputies to visit homes of students who continually miss virtual classes
New Mexico reports no new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports no new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Uptick of COVID cases reported at MDC
Uptick of COVID cases reported at MDC
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Leaked video shows Jessica Kelley's arrest following death of Victoria Martens
Leaked video shows Jessica Kelley's arrest following death of Victoria Martens
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases
New projects aims to reduce flooding threat in Martineztown
New projects aims to reduce flooding threat in Martineztown