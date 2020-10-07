New projects aims to reduce flooding threat in Martineztown

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 07, 2020 06:12 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 04:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A badly needed infrastructure improvement broke ground Wednesday near downtown Albuquerque.
The Martineztown neighborhood will soon have a new pump station and water detention pond to help with drainage in the area, which has suffered flooding in the past.
The $17 million project replaces the pump station that was build in 1960.
The new construction is set to take 15 months. People in the area can expect to deal with various road closures over that span of time.
